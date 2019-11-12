7019 Morgan Avenue N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. This lovely 4BD 2BA home in Brooklyn Center was renovated within the last year with fresh paint, new carpet, and new appliances. 2 stall HEATED garage! 3 bedrooms located on the main level along with living room w/fireplace. Finished basement with canned lighting, 4th bedroom and laundry room. Large backyard. Tenants pay all utilities and handle lawn/snow. Sorry no pets. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry Sec 8 isn't approved for this home.