Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

7019 Morgan Avenue N

7019 Morgan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Morgan Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
East Palmer Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. This lovely 4BD 2BA home in Brooklyn Center was renovated within the last year with fresh paint, new carpet, and new appliances. 2 stall HEATED garage! 3 bedrooms located on the main level along with living room w/fireplace. Finished basement with canned lighting, 4th bedroom and laundry room. Large backyard. Tenants pay all utilities and handle lawn/snow. Sorry no pets. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry Sec 8 isn't approved for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have any available units?
7019 Morgan Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have?
Some of 7019 Morgan Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Morgan Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Morgan Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Morgan Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Morgan Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 Morgan Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 Morgan Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

