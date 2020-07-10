5913 Halifax Avenue North

Amenities

Don't wait. This stunning, newly remodeled home is not going to last long.



New stainless steel appliances



New granite countertops



New carpeting in some areas



Freshly painted in some areas



New light fixtures



Updated bathrooms



Great deck with a fenced in back yard



Double car garage



This home is in a prime location for shopping. Also very close to an elementary school as well.



4 bedroom 2 bath with tons of storage areas. Contact us today, as this could be your home in the near future.



$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.



Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.