All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Find more places like 5913 Halifax Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
5913 Halifax Avenue North
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5913 Halifax Avenue North

5913 Halifax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5913 Halifax Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Kylawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't wait. This stunning, newly remodeled home is not going to last long.

New stainless steel appliances

New granite countertops

New carpeting in some areas

Freshly painted in some areas

New light fixtures

Updated bathrooms

Great deck with a fenced in back yard

Double car garage

This home is in a prime location for shopping. Also very close to an elementary school as well.

4 bedroom 2 bath with tons of storage areas. Contact us today, as this could be your home in the near future.

$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.

Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have any available units?
5913 Halifax Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have?
Some of 5913 Halifax Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Halifax Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Halifax Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Halifax Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Halifax Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Halifax Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Halifax Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Lux
6100 Summit Drive
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University