35 Lake St #5

Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

DISCLAIMER:

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.



DESCRIPTION:

High ceilings and a great layout make this space seem even bigger!

This unit features a nice galley kitchen with newer flooring, a bright and spacious living room with great views of downtown Big Lake, and beautiful french doors that lead to your large bedroom! But wait... there's a bonus room! Just off the kitchen is a large bonus room that can be used as a family room or office - complete with two storage closets!



Controlled building access, on site management, off street parking.

Controlled building access, on site management, off street parking.

The apartment is located in the heart of Big Lake. Just 2 minutes away from Coborns, the bowling alley, and a variety of restaurants. Also minutes away from Big Lake for a refreshing cool down in the lake during summer or popping up the fish house for some fishing in the winter.