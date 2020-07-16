All apartments in Big Lake
Find more places like 35 Lake St #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Big Lake, MN
/
35 Lake St #5
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

35 Lake St #5

35 Lake St S · (763) 296-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Big Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

35 Lake St S, Big Lake, MN 55309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
High ceilings and a great layout make this space seem even bigger!
This unit features a nice galley kitchen with newer flooring, a bright and spacious living room with great views of downtown Big Lake, and beautiful french doors that lead to your large bedroom! But wait... there's a bonus room! Just off the kitchen is a large bonus room that can be used as a family room or office - complete with two storage closets!

Controlled building access, on site management, off street parking.
Controlled building access, on site management, off street parking.
The apartment is located in the heart of Big Lake. Just 2 minutes away from Coborns, the bowling alley, and a variety of restaurants. Also minutes away from Big Lake for a refreshing cool down in the lake during summer or popping up the fish house for some fishing in the winter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Lake St #5 have any available units?
35 Lake St #5 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Lake St #5 have?
Some of 35 Lake St #5's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Lake St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
35 Lake St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Lake St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 35 Lake St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Lake.
Does 35 Lake St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 35 Lake St #5 offers parking.
Does 35 Lake St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Lake St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Lake St #5 have a pool?
No, 35 Lake St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 35 Lake St #5 have accessible units?
No, 35 Lake St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Lake St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Lake St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Lake St #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Lake St #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35 Lake St #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northernstar
19591 Station St
Big Lake, MN 55309

Similar Pages

Big Lake 2 BedroomsBig Lake Apartments with Balconies
Big Lake Apartments with Parking
Big Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN
Excelsior, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MNIsanti, MNCold Spring, MNHugo, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSauk Rapids, MNForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity