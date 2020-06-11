All apartments in Becker
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

12390 Sherburne Avenue

12390 Sherburne Avenue · (763) 295-6566
Location

12390 Sherburne Avenue, Becker, MN 55308

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
Prime office space available! Located off of Hwy 10 in Becker. Grade A office space in professional building. This building includes access to a lunch room Conference room and bathrooms.

This would be perfect for someone looking to get out of their home office or for: mortgage, real estate, small businesses, office space, financial planners, marketing, insurance, education, engineers, accounting, or a number of other professional businesses.
Demographics:
Hwy 10 = 18,100 Cars
Household Income = $64,409
Population = 10,067 (within 5 mile radius)
Households = 3,260

The city of Becker, Minnesota is located approximately 40 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro area, and about 18 miles southeast of the City of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Becker is conveniently located on Highway 10, between St. Cloud and Minneapolis. It is roughly 40 minutes to get to the Twin Cities. This location makes Becker an adjunct suburban community to both metro areas and within commuting distance to each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have any available units?
12390 Sherburne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Becker, MN.
Is 12390 Sherburne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12390 Sherburne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12390 Sherburne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Becker.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue offer parking?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have a pool?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12390 Sherburne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12390 Sherburne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12390 Sherburne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
