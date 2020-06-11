12390 Sherburne Avenue

Amenities

air conditioning conference room

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room

Prime office space available! Located off of Hwy 10 in Becker. Grade A office space in professional building. This building includes access to a lunch room Conference room and bathrooms.



This would be perfect for someone looking to get out of their home office or for: mortgage, real estate, small businesses, office space, financial planners, marketing, insurance, education, engineers, accounting, or a number of other professional businesses.

Demographics:

Hwy 10 = 18,100 Cars

Household Income = $64,409

Population = 10,067 (within 5 mile radius)

Households = 3,260



The city of Becker, Minnesota is located approximately 40 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro area, and about 18 miles southeast of the City of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Becker is conveniently located on Highway 10, between St. Cloud and Minneapolis. It is roughly 40 minutes to get to the Twin Cities. This location makes Becker an adjunct suburban community to both metro areas and within commuting distance to each.