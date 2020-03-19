All apartments in Arden Hills
1961 Edgewater Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1961 Edgewater Ave

1961 Edgewater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Edgewater Avenue, Arden Hills, MN 55112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunningly Renovated 5-Bed Arden Hills Home: AVAILABLE NOW! - Be the first to live in this gorgeously renovated 5-bedroom home in a wonderful neighborhood and excellent school district (Mounds View). Brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances in a fully updated kitchen, two sparkling and totally new tiled bathrooms, new carpet mixed in with original hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new siding, on-site washer and dryer, spacious backyard and much more!

Detached garage included. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5599135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

