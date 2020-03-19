1961 Edgewater Ave

Amenities
Stunningly Renovated 5-Bed Arden Hills Home: AVAILABLE NOW! - Be the first to live in this gorgeously renovated 5-bedroom home in a wonderful neighborhood and excellent school district (Mounds View). Brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances in a fully updated kitchen, two sparkling and totally new tiled bathrooms, new carpet mixed in with original hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new siding, on-site washer and dryer, spacious backyard and much more!
Detached garage included. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.
All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.
(RLNE5599135)