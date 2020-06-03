15887 Garrett Dr

Amenities

This great home has a progressive open floor plan and is located right across the street from Apple Ponds Park with a baseball field and jungle gym! The main floor features parquet flooring in the entryway. The light filled living room boasts 10 ft ceilings, neutral carpeting and walks out to the patio and back yard. The eat-in kitchen features all the appliances including a dishwasher, disposal and microwave and walks out to the deck overlooking the back yard. The upper level of this split entry home features two bedrooms and a full bath. the lower level features the 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, family room with a gas fireplace and laundry room with a washer and dryer for your use. There is central air conditioning. Owner is open to a 2 year lease.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



Cats and Dogs allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). There is a $15 monthly monthly furnace maintenance fee. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. There will be a $3 admin fee for both RP forced liability or that received from private insurance source. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



Kitchen: 11X17

Living Room: 15X21

Bedroom 1: 11X11

Bedroom 2: 14X14

Bedroom 3: 11X11

Den: 11X15

Foyer: 10X11



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890