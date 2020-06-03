All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15887 Garrett Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15887 Garrett Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

15887 Garrett Dr

15887 Garrett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15887 Garrett Drive, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great home has a progressive open floor plan and is located right across the street from Apple Ponds Park with a baseball field and jungle gym! The main floor features parquet flooring in the entryway. The light filled living room boasts 10 ft ceilings, neutral carpeting and walks out to the patio and back yard. The eat-in kitchen features all the appliances including a dishwasher, disposal and microwave and walks out to the deck overlooking the back yard. The upper level of this split entry home features two bedrooms and a full bath. the lower level features the 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, family room with a gas fireplace and laundry room with a washer and dryer for your use. There is central air conditioning. Owner is open to a 2 year lease.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

Cats and Dogs allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). There is a $15 monthly monthly furnace maintenance fee. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. There will be a $3 admin fee for both RP forced liability or that received from private insurance source. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Kitchen: 11X17
Living Room: 15X21
Bedroom 1: 11X11
Bedroom 2: 14X14
Bedroom 3: 11X11
Den: 11X15
Foyer: 10X11

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15887 Garrett Dr have any available units?
15887 Garrett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15887 Garrett Dr have?
Some of 15887 Garrett Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15887 Garrett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15887 Garrett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15887 Garrett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15887 Garrett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr offer parking?
No, 15887 Garrett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15887 Garrett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr have a pool?
No, 15887 Garrett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr have accessible units?
No, 15887 Garrett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15887 Garrett Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15887 Garrett Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15887 Garrett Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities