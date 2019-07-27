3801 139th Ln NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAIL AUGUST 2019!



Open House Sat 7/6/19 2pm - 245pm



AWESOME Andover location that is close to schools, parks, shopping, light rail and the freeway.

Enjoy a Fenced in yard with 12x12 shed, garden area and fire ring.

Brand New stainless steel appliances, High efficient furnace.

This home features very nice amenities and upgrades. his home has 3 bedrooms on one level with 3/4 master bath. Finished basement features family room, and 2 more bedrooms/bath,utility room READY for your own washer/dryer.



Apply for this home or schedule a showing on our website -

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com



Income 3 times rent

Credit 600 min

No felonies/Evictions

So no Govt. SUBSIDIES or Section 8



No utilities included in rent.



Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.