1831 Andover Blvd NW

1831 Andover Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Andover Boulevard Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available nov01 in Andover: 3bd 1ba 2cargarage Large Lot $1499/mo+utilities - Available Nov 01
Andover: 3bd 1ba 2 car garage on large lot $1499/mo+utilities
Within walking distance to the school &2 minutes drive from every convenience you need.
Back entrance was formerly an in home hair salon, sink & mirrors included
$1,499.00/mo*
$1,548.00 Deposit
pet allowed if $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
9+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping is not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Real Estate Broker
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com
Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395

(RLNE4521921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have any available units?
1831 Andover Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
Is 1831 Andover Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Andover Blvd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Andover Blvd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Andover Blvd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Andover Blvd NW offers parking.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Andover Blvd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 1831 Andover Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 1831 Andover Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Andover Blvd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Andover Blvd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Andover Blvd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
