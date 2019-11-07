1831 Andover Blvd NW

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Available nov01 in Andover: 3bd 1ba 2cargarage Large Lot $1499/mo+utilities - Available Nov 01

Andover: 3bd 1ba 2 car garage on large lot $1499/mo+utilities

Within walking distance to the school &2 minutes drive from every convenience you need.

Back entrance was formerly an in home hair salon, sink & mirrors included

$1,499.00/mo*

$1,548.00 Deposit

pet allowed if $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.

9+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking / vaping is not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

Real Estate Broker

Our Area Homes

763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com

