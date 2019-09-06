All apartments in Andover
1354 152nd Ln NW
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

1354 152nd Ln NW

1354 152nd Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1354 152nd Lane Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great Home, Awesome Location off Crosstown/Hanson Blvd.

AVAIL 9/5/19!

This home features an awesome walk out rambler with a huge master bedroom.
Great kitchen with snack bar, raised oak cabinets.
Enjoy a 2-tier maintenance free deck off eating area and huge yard.
Nice vaulted ceilings, bay windows, fireplace, bonus area in the huge 3-car gar and much more!

Hurry this home will NOT LAST!

12/24 month lease terms.
No utilities included in rent
Income required must be 3 times rent
No felonies
Clean background check and referrals
Sorry no govt.subsidies or Section 8
Min. 6 person occupancy

Pet Policy = Cats and dogs under 20lbs accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month pet rent per pet.

Please Apply or schedule to view home at WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have any available units?
1354 152nd Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 1354 152nd Ln NW have?
Some of 1354 152nd Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 152nd Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
1354 152nd Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 152nd Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 152nd Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 1354 152nd Ln NW offers parking.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 152nd Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have a pool?
No, 1354 152nd Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 1354 152nd Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 152nd Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 152nd Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1354 152nd Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
