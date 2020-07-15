/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodhaven, MI
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Woodhaven
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10177 NANCYS BLVD
10177 Nancys Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1232 sqft
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM-$1175. INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. WATER INCLUDED. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE IN UNIT. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND HAS A BALCONY FACING EAST SIDE OF BUILDING OVERLOOKING THE LARGE GRASSY AREA.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME (JUST A FEW STEPS FROM HUMBUG MARINA - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS -BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS maintained by Association - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Woodhaven
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
