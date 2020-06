Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in a newer complex close to downtown Wixom and expressways. Second floor ranch unit with very open floor plan with large master bedroom

with private bath and large closet. Second bedroom with second full bath. Large Kitchen with island open to Living room and dining room with catheral ceilings. Available May 1st .$250 nonrefundable cleaning fee. 1.5 months security deposit required. 12 month lease, discounted price for 2 year lease.