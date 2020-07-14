AL
97 Studio Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.

Westland
28962 Warren Road
28962 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
OPEN YOUR BUSINESS HERE! Located on a main and busy road. Many Commercial uses. Affordable lease. Gross Lease. Was an Alteration shop. No PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON OR TATTOO PARLOR.

Westland
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.

Westland
28974 Warren Road
28974 Warren Rd, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,100
2400 sqft
OPEN YOUR DREAM BUSINESS HERE!! Lots of parking and affordable gross lease rates. NO PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON, OR TATTOO PARLOR.

Westland
36403 Warren Road
36403 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,300
1500 sqft
RETAIL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Brand New Construction! Prime Location! 6000 sqft building with 4 Store Fronts, one store front left at 1500 sqft. $2300/month! Located next door to Applebee's and across the street from Westland City Hall.

Westland
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your

Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.

Garden City
31535 FORD Road
31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,975
1233 sqft
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr.

Garden City
32940 CHERRY HILL Road
32940 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1848 sqft
BUILDING FOR SALE ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR GENERAL BUSINESS. GREAT FOR MEDICAL OFFICE, OFFICE, RETAIL STORE, ETC. RESTROOM AND SMALL KITCHENETTE IN BUILDING WITH 10 PARKING SPACES OUT IN FRONT. ALL DATA & MEAS ARE APPROX NOT GUARANTEED.

6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.

Garden City
31232 FORD Road
31232 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$850
800 sqft
BUSY FORD RD WITH HIGH VISIBILITY. This 800 Sqft Building is in C2 ZONING for plenty of businesses from Office through Retail and Carry Out Restaurant. Located on such a high traffic location with visible parking along the side.

38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.

11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.

26000 PLYMOUTH Rd
26000 Plymouth Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2500 sqft
OVER 2000 SQFT SMOKE BUSINESS SHOP FOR LEASE,.GREAT VISIBALITY ON A VERY BUSY ROAD.BUSINESS IS ALSO FOR SALE.BATVAI

Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT Road
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$5,000
5400 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2, Retail & Office

Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

Highland
23100 CHERRY HILL Street
23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,800
1000 sqft
DENTAL /MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE IN A PROFESSIONAL BUILDING. 1,000 SQ FT DOCTOR'S OFFICE SUITE. FULLY REMODELED IN 2019. 3\4 EXAM ROOMS, 1 DOCTORS OFFICE, WAITING ROOM, LARGE RECEPTION, AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

Dearborn Heights
25249 WARREN ST
25249 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
2340 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS TO LEASE.Excellent opportunity on this free standing Brick 2340 SQFT building located in a highly desirable Dearborn Heights Business District.

Dearborn Heights
24501 W Warren Ave Street
24501 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,600
3780 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS. LOCATED ON BUSY WARREN AVE IN THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOW RENT. WARREN AVE IS GETTING WELL DEVELOPED BETWEEN TELEGRAPH RD AND BEECH DALY.
Rent Report
Westland

July 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents increased moderately over the past month

Westland rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

