Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with washer-dryer

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. *****WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING SINCE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westland
1421 EDWIN Street
1421 Edwin St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1956 sqft
ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
Westland
1514 S Walton Street
1514 South Walton Street, Westland, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2160 sqft
This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate St
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
42748 LILLEY POINTE Drive
42748 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1171 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN CANTON'S SOUGHT AFTER LILLEY POINTE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
41484 GLADE Road
41484 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
Beautiful condo with hardwood floors on entry level. 2 story great room with FP. Deck off back of unit. Includes all appliances. large basement with 2nd half bath. Laundry on entry level (closet). Great location: Close to I-275 Ford Rd exit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Garden City
412 radcliff
412 Radcliff Street, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1350sqft 3 bedroom brick ranch in garden city desirable neighborhood. Hardwood floor, newer bathroom, new windows, new doors, new electrical fixtures and outlets. Large family room with fireplace. Washer dryer gas stove and dishwasher.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9119 Beatrice Street
9119 Beatrice Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Renovated home features refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new maple cabinets and flooring in kitchen, furnace and doors. Full basement partially finished perfect for game room or man's cave. Immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS.

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1534 BROOKLINE Street
1534 Brookline Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2013. ALL NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, FURNACE AND A/C, DRYWALL, DOORS AND TRIM. NEW FLOORING. KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES. UPSCALE CERAMIC AND LAMINATE FLOORING.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents increased significantly over the past month

Wayne rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with Garage
    Wayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with ParkingWayne Dog Friendly Apartments
    Wayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor