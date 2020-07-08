All apartments in Village of Grosse Pointe Shores
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

747 Ballantyne

747 Ballantyne Road · (313) 319-5679
Location

747 Ballantyne Road, Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3404 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is what you have been waiting for 5 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath Colonial offering a custom gourmet newer kitchen renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors opening up to a large family room ,this amazing home has multiply fireplaces, built ins bookcase overlooking a professionally landscaped backyard with a paver patio. formal living room , generous size dining room, paneled library, 2nd floor laundry room, Large master bedroom with master bath. large closets throughout. attached garage. 1/2 Bath in the basement. nestled in a quite low traffic neighborhood in GP Shores. This is truly a gem and ready to move right in.SELLER RELOCATING. Lease requirements, recent credit report w/ score, last 2 current pay check stubs, application for lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Ballantyne have any available units?
747 Ballantyne has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Ballantyne have?
Some of 747 Ballantyne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Ballantyne currently offering any rent specials?
747 Ballantyne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Ballantyne pet-friendly?
No, 747 Ballantyne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village of Grosse Pointe Shores.
Does 747 Ballantyne offer parking?
Yes, 747 Ballantyne offers parking.
Does 747 Ballantyne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Ballantyne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Ballantyne have a pool?
No, 747 Ballantyne does not have a pool.
Does 747 Ballantyne have accessible units?
No, 747 Ballantyne does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Ballantyne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 Ballantyne has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Ballantyne have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Ballantyne does not have units with air conditioning.
