Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Utica, MI

Finding an apartment in Utica that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54352 East Annsbury Circle
54352 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
54352 East Annsbury Circle Available 06/15/20 Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1574 Oneil Cir
1574 O'neil Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
778 sqft
First floor 2-bedroom condo in desirable Rochester Hills! Nearby access to major freeways. Close to Beaumont Hospital of Troy and surrounding medical buildings. Shop and/or have dinner in nearby Troy or Rochester Hills.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2029 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
52212 STONERIDGE
52212 Stoneridge, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1016 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 full baths end unit condo. Master bedroom has bathroom with stand up shower. In unit laundry room. Condo located in back of complex at dead end road. Gas fireplace in living room, balcony off living room, laundry room in condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2302 sqft
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
43495 Pendleton Circle
43495 Pendleton Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1703 sqft
FOR LEASE GREAT LOCATION! BRIGHT AND SUNNY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS 3RD BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS A DEN. OPEN CONCEPT WITH SOARING CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, SHARP KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM CHERRY CABINETS, LAREGE EATING AREA.
Results within 10 miles of Utica
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Utica, MI

Finding an apartment in Utica that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

