Trenton, MI
3214 West Jefferson Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

3214 West Jefferson Avenue

3214 West Jefferson Avenue · (734) 771-6456
Location

3214 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI 48183
Taubitz Farms

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure. The large windows on this storefront are a great place to display your business to local traffic passing by, to and from Grosse Ile, Trenton, and surrounding cities. As a bonus to your marketing, a traffic light conveniently stops traffic directly in front of your business. 1600 sq ft of large open space is perfect for any store front, salon, yoga studio, health food store, etc. Additional features include 2 entry doors with parking in the front and rear, one additional emergency exit door on the side, one restroom, and one private office space. Act now, this one won't last! BATVAI. Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
3214 West Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3214 West Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3214 West Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 West Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 West Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 West Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
