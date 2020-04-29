3214 West Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure. The large windows on this storefront are a great place to display your business to local traffic passing by, to and from Grosse Ile, Trenton, and surrounding cities. As a bonus to your marketing, a traffic light conveniently stops traffic directly in front of your business. 1600 sq ft of large open space is perfect for any store front, salon, yoga studio, health food store, etc. Additional features include 2 entry doors with parking in the front and rear, one additional emergency exit door on the side, one restroom, and one private office space. Act now, this one won't last! BATVAI. Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable.