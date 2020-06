Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This was a tailor shop and before that a groomer. Current owners have relocated. This is a perfect opportunity to build your dream, your piece of the pie. This space is perfect for so many adventures. Really! What was you childhood dream? Mine was to sell penny candy, baseball cards and comic books This is a perfect space for those things. Great too for a carry out food place, or maybe finally an office for your construction company (just saying) or any other work at home business. Having a brick and mortar office adds credibility to the business. Bring your own idea. Tons - o - opportunity with a great Trenton Address. Security System stays (ADT) Gross lease.