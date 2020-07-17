14360 Gage St

Amenities
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
For rent taylor 3 bedroom brick ranch style home offering you just under 1100 sqft of entry level living space, 1 full bath, central air, completely fenced yard, shed for extra storage, eat-in kitchen has large dining area, some appliances included, large size living room with laminate wood floors that carry through entire home, generous size bedrooms, updated bath, separate laundry/utility room, tastefully decorated, neutral-decor throughout, 13 month min lease required, 1st months rent + 1.5 months security deposit + $295 non-refundable cleaning fee + $99 processing fee due at lease signing, a non-refundable hold deposit equivalent to 1 months rent required within 24-48 hours of application acceptance, clean! Clean! Clean! Many extras, call to schedule a private showing today!
Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.
