Taylor, MI
14360 Gage St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14360 Gage St

14360 Gage Street · (248) 480-8840
Taylor
Location

14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI 48180
Patersons Home

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
For rent taylor 3 bedroom brick ranch style home offering you just under 1100 sqft of entry level living space, 1 full bath, central air, completely fenced yard, shed for extra storage, eat-in kitchen has large dining area, some appliances included, large size living room with laminate wood floors that carry through entire home, generous size bedrooms, updated bath, separate laundry/utility room, tastefully decorated, neutral-decor throughout, 13 month min lease required, 1st months rent + 1.5 months security deposit + $295 non-refundable cleaning fee + $99 processing fee due at lease signing, a non-refundable hold deposit equivalent to 1 months rent required within 24-48 hours of application acceptance, clean! Clean! Clean! Many extras, call to schedule a private showing today!
Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.

(RLNE5873224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14360 Gage St have any available units?
14360 Gage St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 14360 Gage St have?
Some of 14360 Gage St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14360 Gage St currently offering any rent specials?
14360 Gage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 Gage St pet-friendly?
No, 14360 Gage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 14360 Gage St offer parking?
No, 14360 Gage St does not offer parking.
Does 14360 Gage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14360 Gage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 Gage St have a pool?
No, 14360 Gage St does not have a pool.
Does 14360 Gage St have accessible units?
No, 14360 Gage St does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 Gage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14360 Gage St does not have units with dishwashers.
