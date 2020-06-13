11 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI with balcony

Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!

St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town? See more