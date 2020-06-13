11 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI with balcony
Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!
St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Joseph renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.