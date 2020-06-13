Apartment List
/
MI
/
st joseph
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

11 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
District 13
8 Units Available
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI
Studio
$580
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
Apartment community close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, blinds, free air conditioning and carpeting. Community has a BBQ/picnic area, courtyard and on-site laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
District 12
1 Unit Available
3622 Lakeshore Drive
3622 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This FULLY FURNISHED Lakeshore Condominum on the 2nd floor has beautiful views of Lake Michigan. The living room has a slider to a small balcony. Nice oak kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, plus new countertop, sink & faucet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
District 15
1 Unit Available
488 Upton Drive
488 Upton Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1145 sqft
Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 13
1 Unit Available
409 Lasalle Ave.
409 La Salle Ave, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom one-bath home with view of Lake Michigan! - Very cute two bedroom one bath home located in downtown St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 13
1 Unit Available
723 Hoyt
723 Hoyt Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1508 sqft
Beautiful restored home in downtown St. Joseph! - This beautifully restored home is in a great central St. Joseph location. The home features a new kitchen with stainless appliances, double oven and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
555 Royal Crest Drive
555 Royal Crest Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath ranch in St. Joseph Schools near Eaton Park. Granite countertops. Some wood and laminate floors. Large decks in front and back. Enjoy outdoors in large fenced backyard with fire pit area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1727 sqft
2017 Anthony Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shoreham
1 Unit Available
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2912 Pagoda Path
2912 Pagoda Path, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
2912 Pagoda Path Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/3 bath condo w/large bonus room in Stevensville! - Appreciate the beautiful, natural setting of Pagoda Village from your own deck! Conveniently located to shopping, I-94, Lake Michigan Beaches, and

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 North M63 Box 8
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
3200 North M63 Box 8 Available 07/01/20 2 Bdrm/1 Ba Home Less Than 1 mile to Whirlpool Headquarters & Lake MI Beach Access! - Enjoy this two bedroom, one bath home in a peaceful neighborhood with Lake Michigan Beach Access.
City Guide for St. Joseph, MI

Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!

St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Joseph, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Joseph renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Joseph 2 Bedrooms
St. Joseph Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Bend, INMishawaka, INElkhart, IN
Holland, MIMichigan City, IN
Plymouth, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

District 13
District 12

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHope College
Bethel College-Indiana