Apartment List
/
MI
/
st joseph
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
District 13
8 Units Available
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$870
726 sqft
Apartment community close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, blinds, free air conditioning and carpeting. Community has a BBQ/picnic area, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
District 12
9 Units Available
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$870
975 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms are spacious and cat-friendly. Include fully equipped kitchens, extra storage space, ceiling fans, large windows. Enjoy pool and sundeck, walking path to beaches. Right on Lake Michigan. Local transit, shopping, entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 13
1 Unit Available
409 Lasalle Ave.
409 La Salle Ave, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom one-bath home with view of Lake Michigan! - Very cute two bedroom one bath home located in downtown St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
District 12
1 Unit Available
3622 Lakeshore Drive
3622 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This FULLY FURNISHED Lakeshore Condominum on the 2nd floor has beautiful views of Lake Michigan. The living room has a slider to a small balcony. Nice oak kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, plus new countertop, sink & faucet.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shoreham
1 Unit Available
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2912 Pagoda Path
2912 Pagoda Path, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
2912 Pagoda Path Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/3 bath condo w/large bonus room in Stevensville! - Appreciate the beautiful, natural setting of Pagoda Village from your own deck! Conveniently located to shopping, I-94, Lake Michigan Beaches, and

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 North M63 Box 8
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
3200 North M63 Box 8 Available 07/01/20 2 Bdrm/1 Ba Home Less Than 1 mile to Whirlpool Headquarters & Lake MI Beach Access! - Enjoy this two bedroom, one bath home in a peaceful neighborhood with Lake Michigan Beach Access.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
3972 Anna Drive
3972 Anna Drive, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
This is a well maintained 2 bedroom duplex in St. Joseph, Michigan. The house sits back on a quiet street with a nice large lot and backyard for you to enjoy. It has a large kitchen/dinette area with main floor laundry hook-ups.
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4650 Damon Drive
4650 Damon Court, Lake Michigan Beach, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Coloma - Don't miss out on this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage, located in a park like setting! This home has been freshly painted inside and out, and offers a large usable attic space and a nice storage shed! Contact us

Similar Pages

St. Joseph 2 Bedrooms
St. Joseph Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Bend, INMishawaka, INElkhart, IN
Holland, MIMichigan City, IN
Plymouth, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

District 13
District 12

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHope College
Bethel College-Indiana