St. Joseph, MI
2800 Thayer Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

2800 Thayer Drive

2800 Thayer Drive · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Thayer Drive, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 13

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Introducing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Saint Joe, Michigan with a great backyard and a dreamy kitchen. This home has new epoxy floors throughout the living room, family room and kitchen. The updated kitchen has a farmhouse sink and a large island with built in cook top. Steel appliances and poured concrete counters. Updated bathroom fixtures, walls and re-glazed tub. This ranch style home has tons of curb appeal with the unique architecture. Featuring a fenced backyard with plenty of space, washer/dryer hookups, the shed and mudroom for tons of storage and an attached garage for off street parking, this one is too good to pass up! Third toilet in laundry/mechanical room.
THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. It is not available for rent through anyone else besides Cressy and Everett rentals. We have an exclusive contract with the owner to list this unit. Please contact us if anyone approaches you or anyone else regarding this rental. Cressy and Everett does not accept Western Union, Moneygram, Cashapp, or Cash.

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

What you should know about Obligo:
Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Thayer Drive have any available units?
2800 Thayer Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 Thayer Drive have?
Some of 2800 Thayer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Thayer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Thayer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Thayer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Thayer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Thayer Drive does offer parking.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Thayer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive have a pool?
No, 2800 Thayer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2800 Thayer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Thayer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Thayer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Thayer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
