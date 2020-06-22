2800 Thayer Drive

Amenities

Introducing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Saint Joe, Michigan with a great backyard and a dreamy kitchen. This home has new epoxy floors throughout the living room, family room and kitchen. The updated kitchen has a farmhouse sink and a large island with built in cook top. Steel appliances and poured concrete counters. Updated bathroom fixtures, walls and re-glazed tub. This ranch style home has tons of curb appeal with the unique architecture. Featuring a fenced backyard with plenty of space, washer/dryer hookups, the shed and mudroom for tons of storage and an attached garage for off street parking, this one is too good to pass up! Third toilet in laundry/mechanical room.

THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. It is not available for rent through anyone else besides Cressy and Everett rentals. We have an exclusive contract with the owner to list this unit. Please contact us if anyone approaches you or anyone else regarding this rental. Cressy and Everett does not accept Western Union, Moneygram, Cashapp, or Cash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

