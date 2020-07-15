Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

8 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI with garages

St. Joseph apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
District 13
1408 Niles Avenue
1408 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1052 sqft
Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage.

1 Unit Available
District 12
3608 Lakeshore Drive
3608 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Fully Furnished, Gated Community , Swimming pool , Garage. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-joseph-mi?lid=13136638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5622721)

1 Unit Available
District 13
1614 S State Street
1614 South State Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nicely updated 1 1/2 story home in city of St. Joseph close to downtown in sidewalk neighborhood. Kitchen has newer cabinets, newer appliances, subway tile, backsplash and newer wood flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph

1 Unit Available
3386 Circle Drive
3386 Circle Drive, Berrien County, MI
Studio
$1,100
1232 sqft
3386 Circle Drive Available 08/03/20 Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St Joe - Enjoy your own space in this cute three bedroom, one and a half bath cozy home in the Saint Joseph.

1 Unit Available
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - New lower price! Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.

1 Unit Available
2905 W. Marquette Woods
2905 Marquette Woods Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2905 W. Marquette Woods Available 09/04/20 Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo 1 mile from Lake Michigan - Enjoy this 1,000 SF, 2 bdrm/2 bath condo near Lake Michigan, restaurants, Meijer and I-94.

1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! ($1350 unfurnished or $1450 furnished) - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.

1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2572 Cherrywood Ct
2572 Cherrywood Court, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1363 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
City Guide for St. Joseph, MI

Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!

St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

