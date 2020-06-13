Apartment List
/
MI
/
st clair shores
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

100 Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
20125 Meier
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room. Finished basement could be a separate living quarter. Whole house updated and ready to move in. Fenced yard and garage.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clair Shores
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harper Woods
14 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2146 Hampton Rd
2146 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
Beautiful 2 sorty house. Completely updated upstairs bathroom. Spaceous livingroom(s)and 3 bedrooms. Grosse Pointe School district. Beautiful deck and backyard with garage. This is a must see home!! For more information please email kv.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Results within 5 miles of St. Clair Shores
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Clair Shores, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Clair Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Clair Shores 1 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores 2 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores 3 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Balcony
St. Clair Shores Apartments with GarageSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Clair Shores Apartments with ParkingSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
St. Clair Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Clair Shores Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Clair Shores Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration