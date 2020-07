22613 Lanse St

Amenities

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH ALL APPLIANCES FOR RENT IN ST. CLAIR SHORES! HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED. QUARTZ COUNTERS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED AND ACCESS TO ST. CLAIR SHORES PARKS. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WATER GAS & ELECTRICITY AS WELL AS LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL. MGMT COMPANY DOES A FULL TENANT SCREENING (CREDIT, CRIMINAL, INCOME VERIFICATION AND LANDLORD REFS). $3600 MINIMUM GROSS MONTHLY INCOME IS REQUIRED. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED APPLICANTS (600 CREDIT OR HIGHER). THE RATE OF $1,200 IS FOR A 24 MONTH LEASE. $1,300 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. $50 APP FEE FOR ALL LEASE HOLDERS & $35 APP FEE FOR ALL OTHER ADULT OCCUPANTS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!