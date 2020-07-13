Apartment List
/
MI
/
springfield
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Springfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
359 Lakeview Avenue
359 Lakeview Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1417 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Lakeview - This spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has just been renovated from top to bottom. Interior pictures coming soon! Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
5 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$667
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Fountain St W Apt 4
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. (RLNE5503000)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
563 Garrison Avenue
563 Garrison Avenue, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Take your standard of living to the next level with this luxury apartment that offers everything you deserve and more. Garrison Pines is more than just a place to live; it's a place you can truly call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
95 McKinley Avenue North
95 Mckinley Avenue North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1310 sqft
3 bed 1 bathroom new renovated full basement and 1.5 car garage. Must qualify with credit and income

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 N 39th St
6440 North 39th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3512 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently occupied, available July 1. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Springfield, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Springfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MI
Forest Hills, MIKentwood, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MI
Coldwater, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIPortland, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeAquinas College
Kellogg Community College