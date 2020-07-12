96 Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1795 Forest Lake Dr SE
1795 Forest Lake Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. - Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. Main floor features modern living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and bath.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 17

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.
Results within 1 mile of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5239 Knoll Pond Dr Available 09/08/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Ada’s finest luxury townhome communities .

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
222 40th St SW
222 40th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
This home sits just west of Buchanan on 40th st SW. It has 1 bedroom , 1 bath and a large living room. Home does come with a carport and a shed for storage of items. This home also features a nice size side and back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd, 1bath unit with brand-new high-end GE appliance, located at the heart of Kentwood with minutes distance to groceries, gas stations, 28th street shopping/dining and highways.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much
Results within 5 miles of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$825
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$770
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cascade East
2771 Orange Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cascade East townhomes provide the perfect balance of an intimate, small-town feel and the convenience and excitement of city living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
City Guide for Kentwood, MI

Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.

Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kentwood, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

