51 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with parking
1 of 3
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 68
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 30
Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.
With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.