51 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
2 Units Available
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.

1 Unit Available
5725 Newhaven Drive
5725 Newhaven Drive, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Portage is a must see! Nice sized kitchen, large eating area that has sliders open to the patio. Living room has bay window to let lots of light in! 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bath complete this home.

1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.

1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
1 Unit Available
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.

1 Unit Available
South Westnedge
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

1 Unit Available
5215 E S Ave
5215 East S Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Vicksburg. Conveniently located just off Sprinkle Road. Full basement and storage shed offers plenty of extra storage space. (RLNE4144073)
Results within 5 miles of Portage
10 Units Available
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
10 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
14 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 Unit Available
Westnedge Hill
715 Garland Circle
715 Garland Circle, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Currently occupied. Available 8-1-20. Nice townhouse condo with 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Great closet space in the bedrooms and hall. Private courtyard with mature landscaping and privacy fence.

1 Unit Available
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek

1 Unit Available
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

1 Unit Available
Vine
718 S Park St
718 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more.

1 Unit Available
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)

1 Unit Available
Vine
920 Austin St
920 Austin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house in the vine neighborhood. Close to WMU campus, K-College and downtown night life. (RLNE4717308)

1 Unit Available
Vine
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 Unit Available
West Main HIll
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 Unit Available
Edison
1721 Egleston Ave
1721 Egleston Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located on the eastern edge of the Edison Neighborhood. This home offers off street parking, main floor laundry, and a low maintenance yard. $35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. $300.

1 Unit Available
Millwood
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.

1 Unit Available
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.
City Guide for Portage, MI

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.

With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Portage, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

