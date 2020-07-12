13 Apartments for rent in Battle Creek, MI with parking

So you are looking for a humble abode in Battle Creek that looks nice but won’t break the bank? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Finding an apartment for rent in “Cereal City” (home to the Kellogg family and cereal factory) is relatively easy and surprisingly affordable. Home to swanky hi-rise condos and cozy townhomes and apartments, Battle Creek has the ideal rental property for you. Just take a gander at some of our listings.

The third largest city in Michigan, Battle Creek is located in the southwest region of the Great Lakes state. The quality of life in Battle Creek is extraordinary and the crime rate is very low. Parks, trails and outdoor recreation are huge with many of the 52,000 locals and one of the most appealing facts about the city, aside from the views, is that affordability of living is a part of life in Battle Creek.

Searching for the perfect apartment in “Cereal City” can be fun considering the area is filled with great things to do and has a variety of different style apartment, condo, townhome options. Upgraded apartments with all the bells and whistles (think pools, parking, fireplaces, gym memberships, and views) are par for the course here and don’t come with a hefty price tag. The median rental price is less than the state standard (about $690) and you can snag a 2 BR unit for around $600. Did we mention most rental prices include utilities?! Life in Battle Creek just keeps getting better, huh?

Want to test the waters before signing a long term lease? No sweat. Many of the local apartment rentals allow short term leases, so you don’t have to get stuck in a contract downtown if you are more of a suburban/north end kinda guy. However, if a de-luxe apartment in the sky is a dream of yours, historic downtown Battle Creek is your destination. Living down here is not only affordable, in luxury apartment standards, but the rental properties, like Battle Creek Towers, offer views, short term leases, hardwood floors, underground parking, and upgraded, pet-friendly units.

Whether you live with your family in the north end, prefer getting back to nature in the south end or want to whoop it up in the newly renovated downtown area, there is a spot for you…and your little dog too. That’s right, some apartments in Battle Creek are pretty pet friendly and are willing to accept those four-legged roommates with a bit of a deposit and some weight restrictions (of course - sorry Clifford!).

Though it does have strong factory roots, Battle Creek is about much more than just cereal. Festivals, culture and a revitalized downtown help to make the city a perfectly balanced place to live. Best of luck on your apartment search! See more