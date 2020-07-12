17 Apartments for rent in Caledonia, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Caledonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
30 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Caledonia

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6551 Clover Court SE
6551 Clover Court Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Caledonia Condo in Jasonville Farms available early January - Welcome to 6551 Clover Court SE. This condo is located in Caledonia's Jasonville Farms neighborhood. It is a 2 bedrooms / 1 bath unit located on the 2nd floor.
Results within 5 miles of Caledonia

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7320 Hanna Lake Ave. SE
7320 Hanna Lake Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Caledonia Schools! - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Caledonia school district is ready for immediate move in! With just under 1 acre of land, this property has all the space you're looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Caledonia
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cascade East
2771 Orange Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cascade East townhomes provide the perfect balance of an intimate, small-town feel and the convenience and excitement of city living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5239 Knoll Pond Dr Available 09/08/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Ada’s finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1795 Forest Lake Dr SE
1795 Forest Lake Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. - Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. Main floor features modern living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd, 1bath unit with brand-new high-end GE appliance, located at the heart of Kentwood with minutes distance to groceries, gas stations, 28th street shopping/dining and highways.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much

1 of 4

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Caledonia, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Caledonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

