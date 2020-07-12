Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cascade East
2771 Orange Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cascade East townhomes provide the perfect balance of an intimate, small-town feel and the convenience and excitement of city living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1795 Forest Lake Dr SE
1795 Forest Lake Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. - Forest Hills schools. Four bedroom home much larger than it appears. Main floor features modern living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$873
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,089
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/09/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 4

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8755 Belding Road Northeast
8755 Belding Road Northeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
This two bedroom main floor unit was renovated with new carpet, vinyl and grey paint throughout about a year ago. Nice sized family room with faux fireplace and built in shelves. Dining area with slider to back deck and back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
30 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Forest Hills, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

