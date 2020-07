Amenities

Studio Apartment Near Old Town Saginaw, Great Deal at $450.00 per month with utilities included. Full kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Very good parking included.

Available immediately. Grocery shopping conveniently located two blocks away!



Please note there are no pets or smoking permitted at this property. Each unit is limited to one resident. Thank you!



For more information please call 269 491-8340.



