pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1068 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
East Saginaw Historic Business District
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$905
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northmoor
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6098 College Ave
6098 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316258 The perfect home retreat. Designed with you in mind. Centralize living room to make it easy to travel throughout the home. Galley style kitchen for the chef in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6053 College Ave
6053 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316233 Brand New home just right for you. Masterful bedroom featuring sliding glass doors into the stand up shower. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6071 E Freshman Dr
6071 E Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316265 Brand New home just right for you. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle. Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6105 College Ave
6105 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1216 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316165 Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen. Featuring sit at eating and counter isle. Recessed lighting with amazing back splash walls.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1869 N Villa Ct
1869 N Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1902 S Villa Ct
1902 S Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491