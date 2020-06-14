25 Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI with hardwood floors
During the Cold War, Riverview, Michigan, played host to a missile launch site. Fortunately, today the only missile in Riverview is a disabled Nike Hercules, which has been placed on display in Young Patriot's Park.
Lying almost on the border between the United States and Canada, Riverview nestles comfortably into the Metro Detroit suburban area in southeast Michigan. It's incredibly well-connected, with Metropolitan Airport just 15 minutes to the west and the border to Ohio reachable within as little as half an hour. Riverview incorporated as a city recently, in 1959, but it has a fascinating history nonetheless, having served as an important missile base during the Cold War. The area also has a strong economic past, thanks to the presence of Sibley quarry, which supplied limestone during the late 19th century. If you're looking for a home in a well-established community, and you don't mind enduring Michigan's freezing winters, then come on down! Don't worry: most of the homes here have very good heating systems! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.