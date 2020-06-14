Apartment List
MI
/
riverview
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14360 GAGE Street
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air. Yes, Pets are welcome. No Section 8. Taylor Schools.
Results within 10 miles of Riverview

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

1 of 31

Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
River Rouge
1 Unit Available
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1487 sqft
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.
City Guide for Riverview, MI

During the Cold War, Riverview, Michigan, played host to a missile launch site. Fortunately, today the only missile in Riverview is a disabled Nike Hercules, which has been placed on display in Young Patriot's Park.

Lying almost on the border between the United States and Canada, Riverview nestles comfortably into the Metro Detroit suburban area in southeast Michigan. It's incredibly well-connected, with Metropolitan Airport just 15 minutes to the west and the border to Ohio reachable within as little as half an hour. Riverview incorporated as a city recently, in 1959, but it has a fascinating history nonetheless, having served as an important missile base during the Cold War. The area also has a strong economic past, thanks to the presence of Sibley quarry, which supplied limestone during the late 19th century. If you're looking for a home in a well-established community, and you don't mind enduring Michigan's freezing winters, then come on down! Don't worry: most of the homes here have very good heating systems! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riverview, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

