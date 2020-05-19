325 W Walton Boulevard

Amenities

Lease with an option to buy. Total asking price is $230,000 looking for $50,000 down but will consider all offers. Owner willing to stay on to help get you started. This is a money maker. All licenses are included... Liquor, Gaming, Dance, Music, Cabaret, Kitchen, Carryout, Smoker and State Lottery. DO NOT APPROACH OWNER, STAFF, PATRONS, SUPPLIERS OR THOSE AFFILIATED WITH THIS PROPERTY! ALL INQUIRIES MUST GO THROUGH AGENT, THOSE FOUND NOT TO FALLOW GUIDELINES ARE SUBJECT TO BOARD INVESTIGATION AND LEGAL FEES. Great area Pub, Grill, Tavern, Sports Bar, Bar Restaurant, corner of Walton & Telegraph, great traffic flow. Everything is in place, seats 200, Darts, Pool Tables, Leagues are already in place and make $$$$ Large Natural Wood Bar, TV's surround, Dance Floor, large picture windows facing North, bright and sunny view, clean Kitchen ready for your choices. Open Daily! Lottery, Keno in place. Call for your Private Showing.