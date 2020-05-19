All apartments in Pontiac
325 W Walton Boulevard
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

325 W Walton Boulevard

325 West Walton Boulevard · (248) 394-0400
Location

325 West Walton Boulevard, Pontiac, MI 48340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 4180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
Lease with an option to buy. Total asking price is $230,000 looking for $50,000 down but will consider all offers. Owner willing to stay on to help get you started. This is a money maker. All licenses are included... Liquor, Gaming, Dance, Music, Cabaret, Kitchen, Carryout, Smoker and State Lottery. DO NOT APPROACH OWNER, STAFF, PATRONS, SUPPLIERS OR THOSE AFFILIATED WITH THIS PROPERTY! ALL INQUIRIES MUST GO THROUGH AGENT, THOSE FOUND NOT TO FALLOW GUIDELINES ARE SUBJECT TO BOARD INVESTIGATION AND LEGAL FEES. Great area Pub, Grill, Tavern, Sports Bar, Bar Restaurant, corner of Walton & Telegraph, great traffic flow. Everything is in place, seats 200, Darts, Pool Tables, Leagues are already in place and make $$$$ Large Natural Wood Bar, TV's surround, Dance Floor, large picture windows facing North, bright and sunny view, clean Kitchen ready for your choices. Open Daily! Lottery, Keno in place. Call for your Private Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have any available units?
325 W Walton Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
Is 325 W Walton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
325 W Walton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W Walton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 W Walton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 W Walton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
