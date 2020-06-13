Apartment List
50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI

Finding an apartment in Plymouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.

1 Unit Available
45274 Denise
45274 Denise Drive, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2295 sqft
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
49 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

1 Unit Available
42020 Queen Anne Ct
42020 Queen Anne Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
CARPET IN BEDROOMS HAVE JUST BEEN REPLACED. FRONT BEDROOM WINDOW TO BE REPLACED. SHARP, CLEAN HOME W/ FANTASTIC LOCATION & SERENE VIEWS.

1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 Unit Available
42461 Lilley Pointe Drive
42461 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1028 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED IN 2017! BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CANTON CONDO W/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. READY TO MOVE IN. FEATURING AN ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & MARBLE FLOORING. 2 FULL BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CERAMIC FLOORING.

1 Unit Available
1099 PADDINGTON Road
1099 Paddington Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1645 sqft
CHARMING CANTON COLONIAL, READY TO MOVE IN. NEW CARPETS, PAINT, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HARD TO FIND CLEAN, GOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, WITH LIVING AND DINING ROOM, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. 3 DECENT SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
43598 W ARBOR WAY DR APT 116 Drive
43598 W Arbor Way Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1037 sqft
ENJOY MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CONDO.

1 Unit Available
20728 TAFT RD
20728 Taft Road, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF

1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 Unit Available
2264 Berwick Dr
2264 Berwick Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON Available 06/01/20 June 1 lease start date/spacious home in quiet middle of sub location next to sub park/commons - just redone 2018!!!! Kitchen, baths,paint,flooring,windows-3 large br's,master has access door to bath-

1 Unit Available
152 N CORRINE Boulevard
152 North Corrine Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2045 sqft
Beautiful four Bedroom Colonial with Plymouth Canton Schools waiting for the perfect family! Featuring 2.

1 Unit Available
39763 ROCKCREST Circle Circle
39763 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
NOW available. Springwater Park Brick condo. Bright, neutral, open. Outstanding location. Walk to shopping,restaurants & parks. Easy access to commuting corridors( 696, I-275, M-14). Just 30 minutes to Metro airport. Great room with inviting balcony.
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plymouth, MI

Finding an apartment in Plymouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

