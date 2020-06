Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Credit score above 650 preferred. Security deposit of 1.5 months. $99 application fee, only if accepted. $275 non refundable cleaning fee. Must use GEM Application.