307 N CENTER Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE CHARMER! THIS MOVE-IN READY COLONIAL WAS COMPLETELY REBUILT IN 1995 AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE HAS TO OFFER. LOTS OF CHARACTER AND GREAT CURB APPEAL. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, NEW DRIVEWAY EXTENSION AND LANDSCAPING ALL DONE IN 2015. KITCHEN HAS NEW GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (2017). NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL A/C IN 2017. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM W/LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NEW FLOORING IN BATHROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM. NEW COUNTERTOPS IN BATHROOMS. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED BEFORE TENANT MOVES IN. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 1.5 MONTHS FOR SECURITY, $350 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. PLEASE SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT, APPLICATION THAT INCLUDES INCOME, JOB HISTORY AND TENANT INFORMATION