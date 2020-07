Amenities

Unit is tenant occupied. No showings until Aug.1. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE. 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. Apartment #2 features a kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and tiled backsplash. Bathroom has updated tile, and a large granite countertop. Master bedroom has large window for natural light and wood floors. The Apartment is located in downtown Northville above Center St Grill and offers great shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 4 apartments share one entrance and hallway. Heat and water is included in rent. Assigned parking spot in large lot behind the building. Renters responsibility to get a parking permit from the Northville Police Department. NO Laundry Facilities onsite. CALL 248-345-5177 for showing.