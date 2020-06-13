All apartments in New Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

38010 Main St.

38010 Main Street · (586) 557-6082
Location

38010 Main Street, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY! - Upstairs one bedroom, one bath, loft style apartment available in New Baltimore. This quaint & very well maintained Cape-Cod style duplex includes a private entrance, hard wood flooring, gas stove and refrigerator in kitchen, built in radiant heating fireplace, water usage as well as trash pickup & lawn maintenance included. Close to shopping and dining and Lake St Clair and Murdicks Beach/Park at the end of the street! No Smoking or Pets. Requirements: completed app, 1 applicants income = 2.5 X/rent, 2 applicants (couple) = 3X/rent, proof of income/employment verification, copy of ID & credit report, 3 references, NO Past Evictions. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38010 Main St. have any available units?
38010 Main St. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38010 Main St. have?
Some of 38010 Main St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38010 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
38010 Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38010 Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 38010 Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 38010 Main St. offer parking?
No, 38010 Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 38010 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38010 Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38010 Main St. have a pool?
No, 38010 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 38010 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 38010 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38010 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38010 Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38010 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38010 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
