38010 Main St.

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY! - Upstairs one bedroom, one bath, loft style apartment available in New Baltimore. This quaint & very well maintained Cape-Cod style duplex includes a private entrance, hard wood flooring, gas stove and refrigerator in kitchen, built in radiant heating fireplace, water usage as well as trash pickup & lawn maintenance included. Close to shopping and dining and Lake St Clair and Murdicks Beach/Park at the end of the street! No Smoking or Pets. Requirements: completed app, 1 applicants income = 2.5 X/rent, 2 applicants (couple) = 3X/rent, proof of income/employment verification, copy of ID & credit report, 3 references, NO Past Evictions. 1 year lease.