160 S Christine

FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods. The Oak Kitchen offers new stove , new refrigerator & dishwasher. 2 bedrooms offer large closets. ALL NEW LED lighting, new carpeting & new windows. This home also includes a finished basement which provides even more space to relax or play, a private laundry room w/new washer & new dryer, plus a separate room that could be used for storage, as a home office space, or workshop. Applicant must complete owners application, provide 3 months proof of income/employment & banking records+Provide full credit report. 1st mnths rent+1.5 mnths deposit+ Tenant to pay processing fee upon acceptance. No pets - No smoking. The Association maintains grass in summer, and removes snow in winter