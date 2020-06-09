All apartments in Mount Clemens
Mount Clemens, MI
160 S Christine
160 S Christine

160 South Christine Circle · (810) 650-3120
Location

160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Mount Clemens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods. The Oak Kitchen offers new stove , new refrigerator & dishwasher. 2 bedrooms offer large closets. ALL NEW LED lighting, new carpeting & new windows. This home also includes a finished basement which provides even more space to relax or play, a private laundry room w/new washer & new dryer, plus a separate room that could be used for storage, as a home office space, or workshop. Applicant must complete owners application, provide 3 months proof of income/employment & banking records+Provide full credit report. 1st mnths rent+1.5 mnths deposit+ Tenant to pay processing fee upon acceptance. No pets - No smoking. The Association maintains grass in summer, and removes snow in winter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 S Christine have any available units?
160 S Christine has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 S Christine have?
Some of 160 S Christine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 S Christine currently offering any rent specials?
160 S Christine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 S Christine pet-friendly?
No, 160 S Christine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Clemens.
Does 160 S Christine offer parking?
No, 160 S Christine does not offer parking.
Does 160 S Christine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 S Christine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 S Christine have a pool?
No, 160 S Christine does not have a pool.
Does 160 S Christine have accessible units?
No, 160 S Christine does not have accessible units.
Does 160 S Christine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 S Christine has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 S Christine have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 S Christine does not have units with air conditioning.
