All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1287 N TELEGRAPH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, MI
/
1287 N TELEGRAPH
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:26 PM

1287 N TELEGRAPH

1287 N Telegraph Rd · (734) 625-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Northwest Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1287 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162
Northwest Monroe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
Hampton Plaza on US-24 (N Telegraph Rd). Traffic Count 30,000+. Office or Retail. Other tenants include MedExpress, Anytime Fitness, Pappa Johns, Yaeger Shoes, Milkins Jewelers, CitiBank, UPS, O’Reilly Auto Parts. Traffic Signal. Pole Sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have any available units?
1287 N TELEGRAPH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, MI.
Is 1287 N TELEGRAPH currently offering any rent specials?
1287 N TELEGRAPH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 N TELEGRAPH pet-friendly?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH offer parking?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH does not offer parking.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have a pool?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH does not have a pool.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have accessible units?
Yes, 1287 N TELEGRAPH has accessible units.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1287 N TELEGRAPH have units with air conditioning?
No, 1287 N TELEGRAPH does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1287 N TELEGRAPH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Forest
300 Twin Oaks Drive
Monroe, MI 48162

Similar Pages

Monroe Accessible ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MI
Wolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Monroe

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity