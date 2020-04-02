319 Hickory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm. Enjoy living within walking distance to Main Street just in time for the re-opening of the farmers market, concerts in the park, Central Park and delicious restaurants and cafés. This bright, sun-filled home has three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a spacious living and dining room. Enter the updated kitchen through the Pioneer Glass Bifold doors and have breakfast at the oversized island with seating. Spend the afternoon lounging in the sunroom and on warmer days relax on the patio outback or walk the scenic trails that connect to the YMCA and Kensington Metropark. The location doesn't get any better with the expressway close by and hiking, biking and kayaking right at your fingertips! Lease length negotiable.