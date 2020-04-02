All apartments in Milford
319 Hickory Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:59 AM

319 Hickory Street

319 Hickory Street · (810) 227-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI 48381

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm. Enjoy living within walking distance to Main Street just in time for the re-opening of the farmers market, concerts in the park, Central Park and delicious restaurants and cafés. This bright, sun-filled home has three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a spacious living and dining room. Enter the updated kitchen through the Pioneer Glass Bifold doors and have breakfast at the oversized island with seating. Spend the afternoon lounging in the sunroom and on warmer days relax on the patio outback or walk the scenic trails that connect to the YMCA and Kensington Metropark. The location doesn't get any better with the expressway close by and hiking, biking and kayaking right at your fingertips! Lease length negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Hickory Street have any available units?
319 Hickory Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Hickory Street have?
Some of 319 Hickory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 Hickory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford.
Does 319 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 319 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Hickory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 319 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 319 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
