2 bedroom apartments
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melvindale, MI
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
22 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
Tireman
1 Unit Available
8538 Roselawn Street
8538 Roselawn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
783 sqft
At 8538 Roselawn, find your new home. The location in Detroit's 48204 area is an ideal place to move. $35 app fee, nremg.com. Full service management company for your convenience. Minimum 1 year lease. Longer term tenants preferred.
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Chadsey
1 Unit Available
5827 LUMLEY Street
5827 Lumley Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1848 sqft
This Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath top unit duplex features a kitchen that flows well with living room giving you a nice open space with oversized closets and a modern looking bathroom.
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12738 ELAINE Drive
12738 Elaine Dr, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
882 sqft
A Move-in Condition lease with Charm, Location, Convenience.
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
Morley
1 Unit Available
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Downtown Detroit
3 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
