Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Waterfront Single family home - Property Id: 268325



Waterfront on Muskegon River and Roger's Pond. Well kept family home. Upper deck and lower patio. Full appliances including washer dryer. Students welcome individual leases, individual payments for up to 6 tenants if bedrooms shared.

Charter TV/Internet available paid by tenants.

Heat pump provides winter and summer comfort.

Electric paid by landlord. Water is great tasteless well water. Large water front yard. 2 car garage Interior pictures will be available by May 5, 2020 House next door on shared driveway is also rented to students.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268325

Property Id 268325



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730728)