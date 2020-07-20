6 Apartments for rent in Isabella County, MI

/
isabella county
1018 Union Ct
1018 Union Ct, Isabella County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$838
1056 sqft
Beautiful Manufactured Home! 3bd/2bath - Property Id: 244365 Very beautiful home.
1026 Pebble Creek Dr
1026 Pebble Creek Dr, Isabella County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1456 sqft
Master Bedroom Closet! 3bd/2bth Manufactured Home - Property Id: 244335 This home has a master bedroom closet that will convince you! Not to mention a chef's kitchen, upgraded Frigidaire appliances and large island in kitchen.
113 West Tara Court - B
113 Tara Ct, Shepherd, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
776 sqft
This is a two story, frame constructed, four unit building. With two units on each level. There is an interior staircase to access the two upper units.
409 E MAIN Street
409 East Main Street, Edmore, MI
Studio
$4,000
2200 sqft
Green zone qualified property for provisioning center dispensary. Owner has applied for Special Use permit and now applications are closed. Currently being used as pizzeria (permanently closed).
413 E MAIN Street
413 East Main Street, Edmore, MI
Studio
$6,000
7500 sqft
Green Zone qualified property for provisioning center dispensary. Currently being used as bar/restaurant (permanently closed). Also has apartments upstairs that can be included in lease. Large parking lot included.
385 W. Brown Street - 40
385 West Brown Street, Beaverton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom with large kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large deck. Lakefront Estates is located at 385 W. Brown Street in Beaverton, MI immediately across the street from beautiful Ross Lake.
