/
/
mecosta county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Mecosta County, MI📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 South Michigan Ave
303 South Michigan Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
2500 sqft
apartment for rent - friendly place to live (RLNE3751787)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Second Avenue
218 2nd Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1056 sqft
218 Second Avenue Available 08/15/20 218 Second Ave. - Description Template: Welcome to this three bedroom, one bathroom house. Large yard and plenty of parking. Tenant has to pay the utilities. Washer and dryer included in the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Darwin Ave
1304 Darwin Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
Parking & Carport Washer & Dryer Connections Utility Room Water Heater: Electric Space Heater: Natural Gas Range: Natural Gas Tub Shower Combo Storage Shed (RLNE2065028)
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Pemberton #B
308 Pemberton Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn/Snow included. Coin-op laundry on-site. 3 multi-family
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
506 S Michigan #2
506 South Michigan Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
Close to campus. Tenant to pay electric. Lawn/snow included. Main floor unit & very close to campus and downtown! Tenant pays electric. Gas, water/sewer/trash, lawn mowing & snow plowing included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Sanborn #2
125 Sanborn Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$990
1350 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath. Tenants to pay all utilities. Coin-op laundry. Main floor apt. Lawn/snow included. 2 multi-family
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
303 N State St. #3
303 North State Street, Big Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
3 bedroom unit. Gas, water/sewer/trash, lawn/snow included. Tenant to pay electric. 3 multi-family
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Morrison Street, Apt 12
311 Morrison Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Two bedroom apartment Apartment building
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11378 190th Ave.
11378 190th Avenue, Mecosta County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Waterfront Single family home - Property Id: 268325 Waterfront on Muskegon River and Roger's Pond. Well kept family home. Upper deck and lower patio. Full appliances including washer dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Mecosta County
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
5463 Dawnie Mae Ln
5463 Dawnie Mae Ln, Osceola County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath mobile with large yard. Propane heat and trash included. Tenant pays electric, lawn care and snow removal. No pets allowed. 12 month lease. $50.00 application fee required.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
409 E MAIN Street
409 East Main Street, Edmore, MI
Studio
$4,000
2200 sqft
Green zone qualified property for provisioning center dispensary. Owner has applied for Special Use permit and now applications are closed. Currently being used as pizzeria (permanently closed).
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
413 E MAIN Street
413 East Main Street, Edmore, MI
Studio
$6,000
7500 sqft
Green Zone qualified property for provisioning center dispensary. Currently being used as bar/restaurant (permanently closed). Also has apartments upstairs that can be included in lease. Large parking lot included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mecosta County area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Forest Hills, Kentwood, and Muskegon have apartments for rent.