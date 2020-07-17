All apartments in Livingston County
3622 Bay Harbor Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:13 PM

3622 Bay Harbor Drive

3622 Bay Harbor Drive · (586) 883-2826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3622 Bay Harbor Drive, Livingston County, MI 48114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community. Turn Key ready to go with everything included such as: Full Landscape, Composite Wood Deck, Granite Counter Tops Thru-out, Custom Cabinets w/ Crown Moldings, Wood & Ceramic Tile Flooring, Gas Fireplace in Living Room, Central A/C, 95+% High Efficiency Furnace, Vaulted Ceilings, and the list goes on. New open concept floor plans including all updated finishes. Exterior maintenance free living with the association covering all grounds maintenance including lawn, snow removal & water bill. Community amenities including pool, & nature trail with lake access. RESERVE YOURS TODAY!! Walk-out and Day-light Basement options available. ** Pictures are of previously built condo in same community! Some upgraded selections may be shown in photos! ** LANDLORD PAYS ASSOCIATION FEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have any available units?
3622 Bay Harbor Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have?
Some of 3622 Bay Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Bay Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Bay Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Bay Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Bay Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3622 Bay Harbor Drive has units with air conditioning.
