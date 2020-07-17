3622 Bay Harbor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub new construction

** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community. Turn Key ready to go with everything included such as: Full Landscape, Composite Wood Deck, Granite Counter Tops Thru-out, Custom Cabinets w/ Crown Moldings, Wood & Ceramic Tile Flooring, Gas Fireplace in Living Room, Central A/C, 95+% High Efficiency Furnace, Vaulted Ceilings, and the list goes on. New open concept floor plans including all updated finishes. Exterior maintenance free living with the association covering all grounds maintenance including lawn, snow removal & water bill. Community amenities including pool, & nature trail with lake access. RESERVE YOURS TODAY!! Walk-out and Day-light Basement options available. ** Pictures are of previously built condo in same community! Some upgraded selections may be shown in photos! ** LANDLORD PAYS ASSOCIATION FEE**