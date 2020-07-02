All apartments in Lenawee County
1268 Chisholm Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1268 Chisholm Road

1268 Chisholm Road · (734) 417-2310
Location

1268 Chisholm Road, Lenawee County, MI 49265

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Are you ready for summer and lake living? Cozy all-season lakefront cottage on Killarney Lake with water access to all-sports Kelly Lake. Officially two bedrooms, but a third room can be a bedroom or a study, one bath, open brand new kitchen with eat-in dining area. The kitchen and family room open to the expansive deck that overlooks the yard and lake. Many updates include new kitchen cabinets, countertop, flooring, sink, faucet, dishwasher and refrigerator 2019, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, 2019, new toilet and shower fixtures 2019, new furnace and water heater 2014new roof in 2004, new water pump and water softener in 2007, new stairs to lake in 2008 and and siding in 2009. Interior painted 2018. You have your own dock and swimming platform. Tastefully decorated and ready for you to move right in. Owner is a licensed Realtor. Close to Michigan International Speedway so perfect for the race car fans. Easy commute to Ann Arbor, Jackson Toledo Or Adrian. An agent must be physically present for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Chisholm Road have any available units?
1268 Chisholm Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1268 Chisholm Road have?
Some of 1268 Chisholm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Chisholm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Chisholm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Chisholm Road pet-friendly?
No, 1268 Chisholm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenawee County.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road offer parking?
No, 1268 Chisholm Road does not offer parking.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 Chisholm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road have a pool?
No, 1268 Chisholm Road does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road have accessible units?
No, 1268 Chisholm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Chisholm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Chisholm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Chisholm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
