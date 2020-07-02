1268 Chisholm Road

Amenities

Are you ready for summer and lake living? Cozy all-season lakefront cottage on Killarney Lake with water access to all-sports Kelly Lake. Officially two bedrooms, but a third room can be a bedroom or a study, one bath, open brand new kitchen with eat-in dining area. The kitchen and family room open to the expansive deck that overlooks the yard and lake. Many updates include new kitchen cabinets, countertop, flooring, sink, faucet, dishwasher and refrigerator 2019, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, 2019, new toilet and shower fixtures 2019, new furnace and water heater 2014new roof in 2004, new water pump and water softener in 2007, new stairs to lake in 2008 and and siding in 2009. Interior painted 2018. You have your own dock and swimming platform. Tastefully decorated and ready for you to move right in. Owner is a licensed Realtor. Close to Michigan International Speedway so perfect for the race car fans. Easy commute to Ann Arbor, Jackson Toledo Or Adrian. An agent must be physically present for all showings.