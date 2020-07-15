All apartments in Lansing
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
Stadium District
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Stadium District

500 East Michigan Avenue · (517) 245-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912
The Stadium District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
smoke-free community
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action. With access to our newly furnished rec room/lounge at our main leasing office that consists of a large HD television, computers, popcorn machine, and a brand new pool table located directly inside the property. With the option of a 4-bedroom, 2-bedroom, or a studio unit, we have the right type of apartment for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 1/2 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed and Weight restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stadium District have any available units?
Stadium District has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Stadium District have?
Some of Stadium District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stadium District currently offering any rent specials?
Stadium District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stadium District pet-friendly?
Yes, Stadium District is pet friendly.
Does Stadium District offer parking?
Yes, Stadium District offers parking.
Does Stadium District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stadium District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stadium District have a pool?
No, Stadium District does not have a pool.
Does Stadium District have accessible units?
Yes, Stadium District has accessible units.
Does Stadium District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stadium District has units with dishwashers.
