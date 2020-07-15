Stadium District

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access smoke-free community

It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action. With access to our newly furnished rec room/lounge at our main leasing office that consists of a large HD television, computers, popcorn machine, and a brand new pool table located directly inside the property. With the option of a 4-bedroom, 2-bedroom, or a studio unit, we have the right type of apartment for you!