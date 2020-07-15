All apartments in Lansing
Lansing, MI
1313 West Barnes Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

1313 West Barnes Avenue

1313 West Barnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1313 West Barnes Avenue, Lansing, MI 48910
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large backyard, detached garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups.
*NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.

Rental rate is $975.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. This home will be available for rent mid July 2020.

*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com

Email us at primepmanagement@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have any available units?
1313 West Barnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have?
Some of 1313 West Barnes Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 West Barnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1313 West Barnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 West Barnes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1313 West Barnes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1313 West Barnes Avenue offers parking.
Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 West Barnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1313 West Barnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1313 West Barnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 West Barnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 West Barnes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
