1313 West Barnes Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large backyard, detached garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups.

*NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.



Rental rate is $975.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. This home will be available for rent mid July 2020.



*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com



Email us at primepmanagement@gmail.com